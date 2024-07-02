WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Worcester County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday urged members of the public to be on the lookout after authorities found a series of homemade explosive devices in Worcester.

The DA’s Office said investigators responded to one scene on Madison Street on June 19 after a small explosion occurred in the area. Once on scene, the DA’s Office said, authorities found fireworks, a butane gas can and “projectile materials.”

The DA’s Office said investigators found two other non-detonated devices built from similar materials within Worcester last month. Officials said both devices were placed in coolers but did not say where they were found.

“Massachusetts residents have caused themselves grievous injuries while attempting to create homemade explosive devices,” said State Fire Marshal Jon Davine as part of the DA’s office’s announcement. “These devices are illegal and potentially fatal.”

While officials continue to investigate, the Worcester DA’s Office said community members should alert authorities if they see unattended coolers or other suspicious items.

Anyone who sees such an item should not tamper with it and instead call 911 immediately.

