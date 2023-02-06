EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Law officials have released new details from their investigation into a fatal, officer-involved shooting in Easton.

On Monday, officials with the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office provided an update on the incident, which involved an Easton police officer shooting a woman who allegedly pointed a weapon at police during a well-being check.

Officials detailed how officers were first called to a home on Spooner Street after a resident in Ashland requested the check on his mother.

“The caller stated that his mother, Marianne Griffiths, 56, had told him that she had injected herself with a dangerous amount of insulin in an attempt to commit suicide,” the DA’s office stated in its update.

Responding officers arrived to meet Griffiths as well as other family members at the residence, when, according to the DA’s office, the 56 year old allegedly ran downstairs and threatened to shoot both police and herself.

By the time police officers and the other family members had evacuated the home, officials said Griffiths returned back upstairs and approached the front of the home, pointing “what appeared to be a rifle at the officers.”

Griffiths was then shot once in the chest by an Easton police officer and pronounced dead at the scene. Officials later found the rifle she was holding to be a pump-action BB gun.

In their update, the DA’s office also stated that, based on preliminary info gathered by police, Griffiths “suffered from long-term mental health issues and suicidal ideation.”

No further details were offered as state police continue a full investigation of the shooting.

The Easton police officer involved in the shooting was later placed on paid administrative leave, pending the investigation’s outcome.

