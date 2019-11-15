DA: Westborough police officer shoots, kills domestic violence suspect

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) – Authorities are investigating after a Westborough police officer shot and killed a domestic violence suspect during an assault at an apartment complex on Friday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported domestic dispute around 12 p.m. on Windsor Ridge Drive found a domestic assault in progress, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.

One of the officers exited their vehicle and shot and killed the suspect, whose name has not been released.

“Several Westborough police officers got out of their vehicles, witnessed a domestic violence incident that was ongoing. Several shots were fired by one police officer,” Early said. “That person is now deceased.”

The victim was taken to UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester with undisclosed injuries.

The officer was also taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Video from SKY7 HD showed multiple police officers scouring the area for evidence.

Police say the incident was not random.

Neighbors arriving home in the afternoon were stunned to hear the news.

“That is really scary and they have to take some steps to prevent these things,” one man said. “It’s not just about my family, there are like a lot of families living in here and the kids, they are always playing outside.”

No additional information was immediately released.

