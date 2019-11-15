DA: Westborough police officer shoots, kills domestic violence suspect

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a Westborough police officer shot and killed a domestic violence suspect during an assault at an apartment complex on Friday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported domestic dispute around 12 p.m. on Windsor Ridge Drive found a domestic assault in progress, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.

One of the officers exited their vehicle and shot and killed the suspect, whose name has not been released.

The victim was taken to UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester with undisclosed injuries.

Video from SKY7 HD showed multiple police officers scouring the area for evidence.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)