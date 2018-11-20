DA: Weymouth woman arrested on murder charge in death of 11-month-old niece

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Weymouth woman was arrested on a murder charge Tuesday in connection with the death of her 11-month-old niece in Quincy earlier this year, officials said.

Shu Hsu, 28, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Quincy District Court for the February murder of Chloe Chen, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey. Hsu previously pleaded not guilty to assault charges stemming from Chen’s death.

On Feb. 15, Hsu called for an ambulance and told emergency responders that Chen had “gone limp and gone soft” while she was babysitting her, according to police.

Chen was taken to Boston Medical Center, where a CT scan found brain damage. She died two days later.

Hsu initially told investigators that Chen had been sleeping when she suddenly stopped breathing.

Investigators were provided with evidence from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner relative to Chen’s injuries on Monday, which led to a warrant for Hsu’s arrest, officials said.

The death remains under investigation.

