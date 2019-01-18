DA: Winchester doctor accused of planting hidden cameras in hospital bathroom arraigned

WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A doctor is facing criminal charges after he was accused of hiding a camera in a bathroom at Winchester Hospital was arraigned last month.

Dr. Dennis Begos was arraigned in Woburn District Court on December 18 and charged with attempting to commit a crime for allegedly putting a hidden camera in a coat hook in the employee bathroom, said Middlesex District Attorney spokeswoman Elizabeth Vlock.

In a statement, Kyle B. Reilly, director of communications for the hospital confirmed that Begos’ medical staff privileges were suspended in May following an investigation.

Begos resigned from his position at the hospital in August.

“According to the police, the device did not contain any images from the restroom and no patients or staff were impacted,” Reilly said.

Begos was released on personal recognizance and was ordered to stay away from the witness and continue to undergo mental health treatment.

He is due back in court on Jan. 30.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)