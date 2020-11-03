DA: Winchester police officer shot, killed knife-wielding man inside apartment

WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after authorities say a Winchester police officer fatally shot a knife-wielding man inside an apartment on Monday.

A security guard for the Parkview Apartments on Swanton Street called 911 just after 8 p.m. to report that a resident of the building, a 35-year-old man, had reported an issue within his unit, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Winchester Police Chief Peter MacDonnell said in a joint press release.

Three Winchester police officers responding to the unit heard noises coming from inside but did not notice any signs of forced entry, Ryan and MacDonnell added.

They gained entry into the apartment and reportedly found a man holding two knives.

The officers gave verbal commands for the man to drop the knives before a Taser was deployed twice, which was unsuccessful in subduing the man, according to Ryan and MacDonnell.

The man continued to approach the officers while still holding the knives and one of the officers fired his service weapon, striking the man, Ryan and MacDonnell said.

First aid was rendered at the scene before the man was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

His name has not been released.

The three officers were transported to an area hospital as a precaution.

They have been placed on paid administrative leave per department policy.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

