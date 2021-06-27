WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating the shooting of a Black man and Black woman in Winthrop on Saturday as a hate crime, saying that the suspect had written racist and antisemitic statements, according to Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

Rollins said Nathan Allen, 28, shot and killed retired state trooper David L. Green, 58, and Air Force Staff Sgt. Ramona Cooper, 60, after allegedly stealing a box truck and crashing it into a building in Winthrop Saturday afternoon. Rollins said a preliminary investigation is leading the DA’s office to investigate the killings as a hate crime.

“There is some troubling white supremacist rhetoric that was found in Nathan Allen’s own handwriting, antisemitic and racist sentiments against Black individuals,” Rollins said. “This is a sad day, these two people protected our rights and fought for us to be safe. They were executed yesterday and we will find out why.”

Rollins said said Allen sped at twice the speed limit to an area that contained temples and houses of worship, and that he passed by several people after the crash before allegedly shooting Cooper and Green.

“He walked by several other people that were not Black and they are alive, they were not harmed,” Rollins said. “They are alive and these two people of color are not.”

Allen had a lawful license to carry a firearm and no criminal history, and said so far investigators believe he acted alone, Rollins said. But she said Allen wrote racist material that police have found while investigating the shootings.

“This individual wrote about the superiority of the white race. About whites being ‘apex predators.’ He drew swastikas,” Rollins said. “There is a growing national, and global, problem with extremism and white supremacy. The FBI believes the most serious domestic violent extremist threat comes from ‘racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists, specifically those who advocated for the superiority of the white race.’”

