A woman from Winthrop was arraigned Monday after allegedly vandalizing a neighbor’s car and yelling racial slurs, leading to her arrest over the weekend according to law officials.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced that Angela Foley, 53, was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on several charges, including Malicious Destruction of Property and violating a person’s civil rights. The office’s chief of communications, James Borghesani, said Foley was arrested Saturday after she vandalized a neighbor’s car and a neighbor’s window, allegedly shouting “racist slurs” at one point, as well.

According to a press release, Assistant District Attorney Amelia Singh said that during Saturday’s incident, Foley placed homemade stop strips under the tires of her neighbor’s vehicle, made with paint stirrers with “epoxied nails.”

In a statement over the weekend, Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden called the arrest “the latest example of hate-based behavior that must be recognized and rejected for the social malignancy it represents.”

“No one who supports fair and just communities can ignore or accept these types of hate-based crimes. They corrode the very underpinnings of a civil society. Whether they’re committed by a single individual or an organized group, these actions are a direct assault on our democratic principles,” Hayden said in another statement on Monday.

At the East Boston Division of Boston Municipal Court, Judge John McDonald released Foley on personal recognizance, while ordering her to have no contact with the victims. She was also ordered to stay 20 yards away from said victims.

Foley is due back in court on Oct. 19 for a pre-trial hearing.