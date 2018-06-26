BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman accused of threatening a subway passenger with a knife while uttering homophobic slurs after Boston’s Pride Parade is being held without bail.

Denise Knox, 36, of Woburn, was arraigned Monday in Charlestown Municipal Court on charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, threats to commit a crime and a civil rights violation.

Judge Lawrence McCormick originally set Knox’s bail at $5,000 and ordered her to stay away from the victims, witnesses and the MBTA. However, the judge revoked her bail on a pending assault and battery case out of Woburn District Court, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s office.

Following Boston’s Pride Parade on June 9, Knox allegedly instigated a confrontation on an Orange Line car with a woman who was carrying a multi-colored rainbow flag. Knox mentioned the parade, used homophobic slurs and threatened the woman during the verbal argument, the DA’s office said.

Knox allegedly pulled out a knife after another subway passenger intervened and suggested Knox either leave the woman alone or get off the train. Knox threatened the passenger with the knife, so he moved to another car and pressed the emergency call button to report the incident, according to the DA’s office.

The victim contacted transit police later that night to report the incident.

Transit police obtained a warrant for Knox’s arrest based on the victim’s statements, a follow-up interview with the passenger that interviewed and a review of MBTA surveillance footage.

Knox is scheduled to return to court on July 18.

