DA: Woman arrested for Brockton road rage stabbing that left victim critically injured

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River woman is facing a charge of assault with intent to murder in connection with a daylight stabbing in Brockton Friday that left another woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, officials said.
Jacqueline Mendes, 32, was arrested on charges of assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a deadly weapon after turning herself over to police on Friday, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced on Saturday.
Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 276 Belmont St. about 3:45 p.m. found 41-year-old Brockton woman suffering from a life-threatening stab wound.
She was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton before being taken by helicopter to Boston Medical Center.
A preliminary investigation suggests a traffic confrontation led to the stabbing.
Mendes is expected to be arraigned Monday in Brockton District Court.
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)