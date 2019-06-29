DA: Woman arrested for Brockton road rage stabbing that left victim critically injured

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River woman is facing a charge of assault with intent to murder in connection with a daylight stabbing in Brockton Friday that left another woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Jacqueline Mendes, 32, was arrested on charges of assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a deadly weapon after turning herself over to police on Friday, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced on Saturday.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 276 Belmont St. about 3:45 p.m. found 41-year-old Brockton woman suffering from a life-threatening stab wound.

She was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton before being taken by helicopter to Boston Medical Center.

A preliminary investigation suggests a traffic confrontation led to the stabbing.

Mendes is expected to be arraigned Monday in Brockton District Court.

No additional information was immediately available.

Fall River Woman Under Arrest For Brockton Stabbing pic.twitter.com/C9mVzJrAVq — DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) June 29, 2019

