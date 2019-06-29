DA: Woman arrested for Brockton road rage stabbing that left victim critically injured

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River woman is facing a charge of assault with intent to murder in connection with a daylight stabbing in Brockton Friday that left another woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Jacqueline Mendes, 32, was arrested on charges of assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a deadly weapon after turning herself over to police on Friday, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced on Saturday.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 276 Belmont St. about 3:45 p.m. found  41-year-old Brockton woman suffering from a life-threatening stab wound.

She was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton before being taken by helicopter to Boston Medical Center.

A preliminary investigation suggests a traffic confrontation led to the stabbing.

Mendes is expected to be arraigned Monday in Brockton District Court.

No additional information was immediately available.

