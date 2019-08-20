DA: Woman arrested in connection with deadly Lynn stabbing

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was arrested on a murder charge late Monday night in connection with a stabbing in Lynn earlier in the day that left a 36-year-old man dead.

Beatrice Ortiz, 34, was arrested at her home in connection with the murder of Charles Stankiewicz on Monday, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

She is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Lynn District Court.

Emergency crews responding to the area of 114 Union St. found Stankiewicz suffering from apparent stab wounds to the chest, authorities said.

No additional information was immediately released.

