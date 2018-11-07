FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fitchburg woman charged in the stabbing death of a mother of three late Tuesday night has been ordered held without bail, officials said.

Wanda Liz Gonzalez, 33, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges including domestic assault and battery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon during her bedside arraignment at UMass Memorial Medical Center, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early announced.

Officers responding to 35 Wanoosnoc Road for a 911 call around 10:15 p.m. found Jennifer Narvaez-Colon, 34, lying in the street outside of her home suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to Early.

Narvaez-Colon was taken to UMass Memorial Health Alliance Hospital in Leominster and transferred to UMass Memorial Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead early Wednesday morning.

Officers found Gonzalez in a bedroom bleeding from wounds to her head and neck, Early said.

Narvaez-Colon’s three children, ages 13, 12, and eight, were removed from the home.

Gonzalez is slated to appear in Fitchburg District Court for a dangerousness hearing on Friday.

Charges against Gonzalez could be upgraded pending the outcome of an autopsy.

Massachusetts State Police and Fitchburg police are investigating.

