FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman is dead and her estranged husband has been taken into custody after an alleged assault at a home in Franklin that was destroyed by a fire on Friday morning, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a domestic dispute at 11 Grace Lane shortly after 7:30 a.m. found flames burning in the multi-level home, as well as an unresponsive woman suffering from blunt-force trauma, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

The woman, who Morrissey identified as 49-year-old Shirley Owen, was pulled from the home and pronounced dead at the scene.

Her estranged husband, 47-year-old Brendon Owen, was arrested outside of the home after police were forced to deploy a stun gun to subdue him.

When Franklin firefighters arrived at the scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames, prompting a call for help from surrounding communities.

Shirley’s mother ran to a neighbor’s home, where she called 911 to report an ongoing physical assault involving her daughter, Morrissey said. She was later taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Franklin Police Chief Thomas J. Lynch said the couple was known to his department “for the past seven years” and that an active restraining order was pending in Wrentham District Court.

The suspect could be called to court to face a murder charge as early as Friday afternoon, Morrissey said.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine an official cause and manner of death.

Investigators are also looking into whether the fire was intentionally set.

The blaze reduced the inside of the home to a pile of charred rubble and video from SKY7 HD showed significant damage to the roof.

State police homicide detectives and the Office of the State Fire Marshal are assisting Franklin police with the investigation.

