DA: Woman dies following targeted shooting near elementary school in Hudson

HUDSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old woman has died following a targeted shooting near an elementary school in Hudson, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in a parking lot on Howe Street around 2 p.m. found the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside her vehicle, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

She was transported to an area hospital before being flown to UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester, where she succumbed to her injuries just after midnight.

No arrests have been made at this time but the DA’s office says preliminary information indicates that this was a targeted attack.

Camela A. Farley Elementary School was placed on lockdown as a precaution and some bus transportation was suspended at Quinn Middle School following the shooting.

“My mom texted me and she’s like, ‘do not go on the bus because something happened, someone shot someone,'” one student recalled.

Neighbors say the victim lived in the apartment building that abuts the parking lot.

Troopers assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Hudson police with the investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)