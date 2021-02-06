DA: Woman facing charges after crashing into Northampton police cruiser last month

A woman is facing charges after crashing into a police cruiser in Northampton last Saturday, officials said.

An officer patrolling Route 66 by Rocky Hill Road at 11:30 p.m. noticed a vehicle traveling towards his fully marked cruiser at a high rate of speed, according to officials.

The vehicle, driven by Maleaha Aquadro, 25, of Florence, was traveling eastbound at the time when it crossed the double yellow lines and entered into Officer Matthew Knowlton’s lane, according to a statement from the Northwestern District Attorney’s office on Saturday.

Aquadro struck the cruiser as Knowlton attempted to avoid the collision, officials said.

Knowlton was able to cut himself out of his seatbelt and with a broken leg climbed out of the driver’s side window to render aid to Aquadro.

Aquadro, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, also suffered serious injuries and had to be extricated from the vehicle, the district attorney said.

Both were transported to the hospital, and Knowlton currently remains hospitalized.

A criminal complaint was issued against Aquadro on Friday for reckless assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. She is also being issued a civil infraction for speeding as well as a marked lanes violation and seatbelt violation, officials said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)