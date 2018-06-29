DA: Woman facing drunken driving charge in fatal Shirley crash

SHIRLEY, MA (WHDH) - An Ashby woman was drunk behind the wheel when she caused a car crash in Shirley Thursday that claimed the life of a Lunenberg woman, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Great and Longley roads about 11:08 p.m. found a 2005 Buick Rendezvous and a 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser in the roadway, according to a spokeswoman for Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s Office.

The driver of the Rendezvous, Victoria Marble, 39, was arrested after officers determined that she was under the influence of alcohol, police said. The 30-year-old driver of the Land Cruiser was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Marble is expected to be arraigned in Ayer District Court Friday on charges including operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

