DA: Woman facing murder charge after Brockton road rage stabbing victim dies

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The 41-year-old woman who was critically injured during an apparent road rage attack in Brockton has died and the woman accused of stabbing her will be arraigned on a murder charge Monday, officials said.

Jacqueline Mendes, 32, was arrested shortly after turning herself over to police on Friday, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced.

Now that the victim, Jennifer Landry, has died of her injuries, Cruz says Mendes will be arraigned Monday in Brockton District Court on a murder charge.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 276 Belmont St. about 3:45 p.m. found the victim suffering from a life-threatening stab wound.

She was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton before being taken by helicopter to Boston Medical Center, where she later died.

A preliminary investigation suggests a traffic confrontation led to the stabbing.

