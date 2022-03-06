DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman is facing charges after allegedly hitting a man with her car in Dracut Saturday and driving away, leaving him in serious condition, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on Lakeview Avenue at 6:50 p.m. found a 61-year-old man who had been hit by a car, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office. The man was taken to the hospital where he remains in serious condition.

The driver allegedly did not stop and continued on before crashing her Ford Taurus, the DA’s office said. Christina Digloria, 46, of Tyngsboro, was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of a crash and possession of an open alcohol container, and is expected to be arraigned Monday in Lowell District Court.

