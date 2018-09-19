DA: Woman fatally struck by tow truck in Watertown, driver stabbed multiple times

WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - The driver of a flatbed tow truck is in critical condition after officials say he was stabbed multiple times after hitting and killing a woman as she was crossing a street in Watertown Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to the intersection of Galen and Watertown streets about 11:20 a.m. found the woman in the road and the driver suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.

The woman, who was said to be in her late 60s or early 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been made public.

A man believed to be related to the victim retaliated for the woman’s death by attacking the driver and stabbing him at least five times, Ryan said.

The driver, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a Boston hospital with critical injuries.

State police and Watertown police are investigating.

MSP assets, including Detectives, Crime Scene, CARS, and CMVES in #Watertown assisting with pedestrian struck by vehicle, and subsequent assault on driver of same vehicle. Further info will come from @DAMarianRyan's offic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 19, 2018

