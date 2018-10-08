DA: Woman found dead in Rochester, NH storage unit died of gunshot wound

ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman who was found dead in a storage unit in Rochester, New Hampshire on Saturday died of a single gunshot wound, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald announced Monday.

An autopsy performed Sunday on Jessica Purslow, 45, who was found dead inside an open storage unit at Rochester Self Storage Saturday night, determined that the cause of Ms. Purslow’s death was a single gunshot wound.

The manner of her death is pending further investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident or who was in the area of Rochester Self Storage over the weekend is asked to call Rochester Police Det. Pat Emerson at 603-330-7128.

