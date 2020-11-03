ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old woman being held on bail for stabbing a man in Attleboro back in September is now being charged with the murder of the man’s wife, authorities said.

Kayla Cantu, of Attleboro, is set to be arraigned Tuesday morning in connection with the Sept. 11 stabbing death of Kimberly Duphily, 28, of Attleboro, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced.

Cantu is currently held on $25,000 cash bail after being charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for allegedly stabbing Duphily’s husband, 28-year-old Jacob Duphily, during the same incident.

Kayla Cantu, the Duphily couple and others were staying in an apartment at 6 Leroy St. when a fight broke out over stolen money and drugs around 4 p.m. on Sept. 11, prosecutors said.

Cantu and Kimberly Duphily were allegedly fighting outside the apartment when her husband approached the two women.

Cantu then swung a knife at him and slashed him in the face, according to prosecutors.

She fled the area and hid behind a cluster of bushes before running toward Bicknell Street and finding a police officer working detail.

Cantu reportedly told the officer that she had been stabbed.

She suffered knife wounds to her hand that required stitches, but prosecutors said that the wound was likely due to the knife slipping in her hand.

While that occurred, Jacob Duphily and others rendered aid to his wife, who had been stabbed twice, prosecutors added.

First responders transported her to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Her husband was also hospitalized for treatment of minor injuries.

An investigation into this incident remains ongoing.

