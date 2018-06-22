DA: Woman indicted for second-degree murder after dragging man with car on Christmas

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A Worcester woman was indicted Friday on second-degree murder charges after she dragged a man with her car on Christmas Day, officials said.

Susan Dixon, 58, dragged 33-year-old Felix Bonilla with her car around 5:30 a.m. Dec. 25, 2017, as she drove out of the BP Gas Station parking lot onto Chandler Street, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early.

Bonilla was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center, where he later died.

Dixon was also indicted on charges of armed robbery, malicious destruction of property, and leaving the scene of a personal injury resulting in death.

She will be arraigned in Worcester Superior Court at a later date.

