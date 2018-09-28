DA: Woman stabbed man to death with ‘large kitchen knife’ in Ayer

AYER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 26-year-old Ayer woman is facing serious charges after officials say she stabbed a man to death inside an apartment Friday afternoon.

Officers responding to a housing complex on Groton School Road for a report of a domestic-related incident around 1 p.m. found a 24-year-old man suffering from an apparent stab wound to the torso, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

The man, whose name has not been made public, was taken to Nashoba Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The woman used a “large kitchen knife” to attack the man, who Ryan described as a family member.

Police detained the woman at the scene. Her name has not been released.

The complex has been roped off with crime scene tape as authorities continue to investigate.

The suspect will be arraigned Monday in Ayer District Court on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, Ryan said.

No additional details were immediately available.

