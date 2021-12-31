SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Chelsea woman is set to be arraigned on an accessary after the fact of an unarmed robbery in connection with the murder of a Saugus man, officials said.

Kiara Rosario was arrested Thursday and is slated to appear in Lynn District Court Friday, the Essex District Attorney’s Office announced.

Her charge of accessory after the fact of an unarmed robbery stems from the investigation into the murder of Michael Norton, 26, of Saugus, the DA’s office said.

Norton was discovered dead in his home on Collins Avenue on Dec. 11.

Angjeliki Hodaj, 33, of Saugus, was arraigned on a murder charge in connection with Norton’s death on Dec. 17 and remains held without bail.

A warrant charging Jorge Delgardo Medina has been issued, the DA’s office said. He was arraigned on Dec. 14 for unlicensed operation, negligent operation and failure to stop following a police pursuit in Saugus.

Medina is being held on $10,000 cash bail and a federal detainer.

The investigation remains ongoing.

