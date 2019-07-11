DA: Woman who attacked EMTs in Boston being eyed in airport threat investigation

BOSTON (WHDH) - The 31-year-old East Boston woman who allegedly attacked two EMTs in downtown Boston on Wednesday, leaving one with stab wounds so severe she required surgery, is being eyed in a probe into a recent bomb threat that prompted the closure of Martha’s Vineyard Airport.

Authorities are working to determine where Julia Tejeda, who was arraigned Thursday on charges including assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery on a public official, was behind a bomb threat at the airport on Tuesday, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins confirmed.

Prosecutors allege Tejeda repeatedly stabbed an EMT in the back of an ambulance as she was being taken to a local hospital for a psych evaluation around 4 p.m. and then sprayed the woman’s partner with pepper spray.

The EMT, whose name has not been released, has been released from the hospital and will recover at home.

Dozens of EMTs packed a courtroom at Boston Municipal Court to support their wounded colleague.

Police say Tejeda was smiling when she told them, “I did it. I stabbed her.”

She also allegedly said she attacked the EMT because she was taking her to the hospital and “was making me uncomfortable,” according to court documents.

Rollins confirms they are looking into Tejeda’s possible involvement in the airport threat.

“We will absolutely be looking into how many encounters law enforcement had with this individual prior to this tragedy occurring,” Rollins said. “If there is something we could have done differently, that is absolutely something I would want to know about.”

Tejeda’s brother declined to comment on his sister’s involvement in the incident.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)