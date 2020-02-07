DA: Worcester man arraigned after cocaine, Oxycodone and fentanyl found in home

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was arraigned on drug trafficking charges in Worcester on Friday after police say they found drugs in his house.

Officers executing a search warrant around 6 a.m. at an apartment on Gibbs Street arrested the suspect, identified as Gilberto Elicier, 28, after seizing what appears to be fentanyl and cocaine from his home, District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said.

More than 250 grams of the substance believed to be fentanyl was seized from the scene, including 70 grams of suspected cocaine, packaging materials, over $14,000 in cash, two guns and other suspected drugs, according to authorities.

Elicier was arraigned in Central District Court and charged with trafficking fentanyl, cocaine, possession with intent to distribute Oxycodone pills, marijuana, two counts of illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition, according to Early.

The suspect was held on bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Thursday, Early said.

His bail was also revoked due to an open case, authorities said.

