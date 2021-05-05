DA: Worcester man held without bail in connection with deadly stabbing inside livery vehicle

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing criminal charges after he was arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Worcester on Wednesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing around 8:25 a.m. found a 65-year-old man suffering from a stab wound in the emergency room of a city hospital and launched an investigation, according to police.

The man, whose name was not released, was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

An investigation determined that two men had been picked up in a livery vehicle, and one of the males was stabbed in the back seat of the vehicle. As a result of the investigation, officers arrested Ramon Castro, 53, of Main Street, on a charge of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (knife, serious bodily injury), according to Worcester police.

He was ordered to be held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to send an anonymous tip to 274637 TIPWPD + your message or call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-861.

No additional information was immediately available.

