Worker killed at Everett casino construction site

EVERETT, MA (WHDH) - Wynn Boston Harbor is investigating after a construction worker was killed Tuesday at the site of its $2.4 billion casino project in Everett.

“The Wynn Boston Harbor family regretfully learned this morning that a member of our construction team lost his life after sustaining injuries on our site yesterday,” company spokesman Greg John said in a statement, adding, “This is a very sad day for everyone at Wynn Boston Harbor. Our deepest condolences and heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to his family and coworkers.”

The Everett Fire Department responded around 3 p.m. to the construction site for reports of an unresponsive man. Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office says a 56-year-old worker was using an excavator to dismantle a trench box when the incident occurred.

The man regained consciousness at the scene before being taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to a statement issued by Ryan’s office.

John said the worker’s name is being withheld at this time out of respect for the worker’s family.

The 3-million-square-foot casino complex is expected to open in June 2019.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing news story and additional information will be added as it becomes available.

