DA: Worker struck, killed by vehicle in Concord

CONCORD, Mass. (WHDH) — A construction worker was struck and killed by a utility pickup truck in Concord on Monday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a person struck in the area of Independence and Alcott roads just before 12:30 p.m. found a badly injured worker who was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s Office.

The victim’s name has not been released.

A preliminary investigation suggests the worker was on the side of the road when the utility truck ran him over while backing up.

The incident is being investigated by troopers assigned to Ryan’s Office, the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section and the Massachusetts State Police Commercial Enforcement Team.

