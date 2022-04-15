MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A father accused of stabbing his wife and teenage daughter in their Middleton home will remain behind bars for now, officials say after he appeared for a dangerousness hearing Friday.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing at the Stanley Road home just after 6 a.m. on April 8th said 54-year-old Paul Salvaggio stabbed his wife and 13-year-old daughter.

He was taken into custody and pleaded not guilty to two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, assault & battery on a child with substantial injury, and assault & battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury in front of a judge in Salem District Court, according to the Essex County District Attorney.

No additional details were immediately available.

State troopers assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Middleton police with the investigation.

