Dad books 6 flights to spend Christmas day with flight attendant daughter

A father booked six flights in order to get some quality time with his daughter on Christmas.

That man’s daughter is a flight attendant for Delta Airlines.

He booked his flight using family benefits and flew with his daughter all day.

The story went viral when the father’s seatmate posted it on Facebook.

Delta issued a statement about the family, saying: “We appreciate all of our employees for working during the holidays to serve Delta customers and love seeing this awesome dad having the chance to spend Christmas with his daughter, even while crisscrossing the country at 30,000 feet.”

