SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Dads who tell jokes that are often left with blank stares and eye rolls from their family members will have a chance to see who is the funniest during a festival in Somerville on Father’s Day.

Food For Free and The Comedy Studio are hosting a family-fun event between 2 and 4 p.m. Sunday at 1 Bow Market Way #23, where fathers can compete in a dad jokes competition.

The best jokesters will receive “Pop Corn” awards and bragging rights.

It cost $20 to compete and $10 to watch. Children 12 and under are free.

The fundraiser will support the Somerville Weekend Backpack Program, which sends Somerville students facing food insecurity home with two lunches, two breakfasts, milk and fresh fruit each Friday afternoon.

