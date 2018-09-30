Dad of baby found crawling in road is charged with neglect

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Police say the father of a baby boy found crawling across a busy New Jersey street last week has been charged with child neglect.

NJ.com reports that the father surrendered to Lakewood police Friday afternoon and was charged with cruelty/neglect of a child, a fourth-degree crime.

Motorist Corey Cannon was driving along Joe Parker Road around 1:15 p.m. Sept. 22 when he spotted the infant crawling in the middle of the street.

A photo of the baby in the street gained widespread attention.

Authorities say after Cannon stopped to help the child, a neighbor arrived and brought the 10-month-old boy back home.

Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith says the baby crawled through an open front door and made it about 140 feet (42 meters) into the roadway.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)