CYPRESS, Calif. (WHDH) — A man suspected of trying to take upskirt photos of a 15-year-old girl before getting tackled by her dad was arrested thanks to the help of alert bystanders.

Jorge Ibarra, 29, is accused of taking pictures up women’s skirts at two different Targets in California Sunday. Detectives arrested Ibarra Wednesday and charged him with invasion of privacy.

Ismael Duarte says he noticed Ibarra getting close to his daughter while holding his phone down low.

“What caught my attention, when he got close to my daughter it was in the camera mode,” he told KCAL.

Duarte says he noticed it was pointed up the direction of her skirt, so he purposely blocked Ibarra from getting close to his daughter.

Minutes later, the family allegedly noticed Ibarra bend down and start recording up another woman’s skirt.

Duarte was caught on surveillance video kicking the cell phone from Ibarra.

“My husband was basically on top of the guy and asking him to give him his phone. He wouldn’t,” Duarte’s wife recalled to KCAL.

Duarte and his wife ran after the man while snapping pictures of him and his license plate.

After police spoke with two victims and multiple witnesses, they identified Ibarra as the suspect and placed him under arrest.

He is being held on $25,000 cash bail.

