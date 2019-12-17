KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WHDH) — A graduate student knows she’s always in for a surprise when her father meets her at the airport.

Courtney Payne wrote on Twitter that her dad always greets her with a sign when he comes to pick her up from the Kansas City International Airport.

Her dad most recently got into the holiday spirit, dressing up as an elf while holding a sign that read, “Santa’s Naughty List: Courtney Payne.”

“Are you Courtney Payne on the naughty list?” he asked her as she made her way through the airport.

Payne gasped in disbelief, saying, “I cannot believe you.”

In the past, her dad has held up signs referring to his daughter as Miss Oregon, Miranda Lambert and a Kardashian.

Here’s the full video … 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/d7eN41PYAa — Courtney Payne (@Courtdawg22) December 16, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)