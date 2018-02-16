Dad yells at teen’s burial, ‘You killed my kid!’

The hearse carrying Meadow Pollack, a victim of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, arrives at the Star of David Funeral Chapel in North Lauderdale, Fla., Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. Nikolas Cruz, a former student, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder on Thursday. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — A father’s grief and anger have boiled over as his daughter, one of the victims of the Florida high school massacre, was buried.

Andrew Pollack looked down from the altar at a Florida synagogue Friday at the coffin of his 18-year-old daughter Meadow and yelled: “You killed my kid!” The father was referring to Nikolas Cruz, the former student accused of gunning down Pollack and 16 others Wednesday at the school in Parkland, Florida.

Pollack told some 1,000 mourners present that he was very angry and upset. He adds: “My kid is dead … This is just unimaginable that I will never see my princess again.”

Pollack’s funeral came shortly after another service for 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff.

