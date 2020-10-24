Daily coronavirus cases top 1,000 in Mass. for first time since May

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Department of Public Health reported 1,128 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday.

A total of 146,023 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts and 8 new deaths elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 9,616 statewide.

Five hundred and fifty-one people are currently hospitalized. One hundred and fourteen are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

