A Dairy Queen customer who became upset after being told to wear a mask allegedly urinated on the counter in British Columbia, Canada on Saturday night.

Video obtained by CTV News showed the man arguing with staff about wearing a mask before he unzips his pants and appears to relieve himself in front of a cash register around 9 p.m.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Sgt. Chris Manseau told the local news station that this is the first incident of this nature.

No arrests have been made at this time and an investigation remains ongoing.

