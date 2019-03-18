Dairy Queen giving away free ice cream cones to celebrate first day of spring

(WHDH) — Looking for a way to celebrate the first day of spring? Head on over to Dairy Queen and snag a free ice cream cone on Wednesday!

The fast-food chain is giving away the cones in celebration of its fourth annual “Free Cone Day” on March 20.

Customers can score a free small vanilla soft serve cone from open to close. There is a limit of one cone per person.

To find a Dairy Queen near you, click here.

