(WHDH) — Who doesn’t love free ice cream? Dairy Queen is giving away free ice cream cones on Tuesday to celebrate the first day of spring.

As part of “Free Cone Day,” customers can score one small vanilla cone.

To find a Dairy Queen near you, click here.

I am #FreeConeDay, TODAY only. Start your summer fling in spring with one free small vanilla cone, only at your DQ. pic.twitter.com/OWBD3Vj9Go — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 20, 2018

