BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (WHDH) — Santa Claus left the North Pole to help a 4-year-old boy living with a congenital heart disease fulfill his wish of building a snowman.

Brantley, who lives in Dallas, dreamed of playing in the snow, so Make-A-Wish and Macy’s teamed up to send the young boy to Breckenridge, Colorado.

Santa and his elves met Brantley and his family at Dallas Love Field Airport on Thursday, where Santa officially revealed to Brantley that his wish was coming true.

They arrived at Denver International Airport, where Brantley was given new winter gear and a snowman building kit.

They then trekked to Breckenridge and once again met up with Santa and his elves, this time to build a snowman.

Brantley could be seen smiling ear-to-ear with rosy red cheeks as he enjoyed the snow.

