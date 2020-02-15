Dallas firefighter hospitalized after debris falls on him while battling fire

A firefighter was hospitalized after a large section of a wall collapsed on top of him on Friday morning in Dallas, officials said.

Captain Ronald Janek was responding to a structural fire just before 1:50 a.m. at a vacant building on Walnut Hill Lane when debris fell on him, fire officials said.

Janek was able to get up and free himself from the building debris and coworkers attended to him and got him to Parkland Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to fire officials.

He suffered significant injuries to his back, foot and some minor burns to his neck, but is expected to be OK and is in stable condition, according to fire officials.

The 28-year veteran of the fire department has received numerous visits from his friends and coworkers since the incident, but he still has a long road to recovery, fire officials said.

The family is asking for privacy at this time.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)