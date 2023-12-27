A man walking two Dalmatians at an apartment complex in Brighton early Wednesday morning when the group was approached by four coyotes.

According to the dogs’ owner, Jane Freedlander, her friend was walking the two dogs, named Deanna and Tasha, when the coyotes ran up behind the dogs and attacked.

The Dalmatians, a breed often used as guard dogs, fought off the pack of predators until they fled back towards the Newton Commonwealth Golf Course.

“The younger one, Deanna, bit one of the coyotes in the neck and that one, which was making the frontal attack, ran off and its packmates that were trying to get behind also ran off.”

Freedlander said coyotes have been a problem on the golf course and the city has not done anything to address the problem.

“We’ve seen coyotes in the past but they’ve never been so bold as they have been tonight,” Freedlander said. “It’s pretty upsetting to see a coyote attack in the city of Boston. They were trying to bite a person – the only reason it didn’t happen is because the dogs protected him.”

The man was not bit, so no police report was filed.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)