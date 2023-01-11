Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been discharged from the hospital just over a week after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bills Tweeted Wednesday morning that Hamlin was out of Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute two days after being transferred from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The team said Hamlin underwent a comprehensive medical evaluation on Tuesday, as well as a series of cardiac, neurological, and vascular tests.

“We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills,” said critical care physician Jamie Nadler, MD.”

The Bills are set to play against the Dolphins in a playoff game on Sunday at 1 p.m.

An amazing Damar Hamlin update. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/GyP2uDQry0 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 11, 2023

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)