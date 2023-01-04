Damar Hamlin’s family has spoken out to provide an update on his condition after the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player suffered a cardiac arrest on the field Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to Hamlin’s uncle, Dorrian Glenn, Hamlin was actually resuscitated twice – once on the field and again at the hospital. He has sustained some damage to his lungs and is on a ventilator to help with his breathing.

Hamlin remains in critical condition under sedation. His parents are with him at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Glenn said his other family members watched the terrifying scene play out on TV.

“We were all in tears man,” Glenn said. “And I’m not a crier, but I’ve never cried so hard in my life, just to know that my nephew basically died on the field and they brought him back to life.”

Dr. Christopher Madias, an expert from the Cardiac Arrhythmia Center at Tufts Medical Center, says Hamlin suffered a rare form of cardiac arrest called Commotio Cordis.

“The most critical component is the timing,” Madias said. “We all have this vulnerable period in the cardiac cycle, we are talking 10 to 20 to 30 milliseconds, where the heart is vulnerable to these types of impacts.”

The NFL says the game between the Bills and Bengals will not resume this week and a decision has not been made about when it will be finished. However, Sunday’s Patriots game against the Bills is on as scheduled.

