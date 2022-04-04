After a bit of a cool and damp start to the day, we’ll see improvements as spotty light rain across eastern Mass this morning tapers off and clouds start to break from west to east mid to late morning. We’ll catch partly to mostly sunny skies this afternoon with highs bumping up into the low to mid 50s. The breeze out of the northwest with gust past 20mph at times, helping to dry out the ground.





Tomorrow, a bright start will yield to increasing clouds mid to late afternoon. Highs run 55-60, but temps will fall back at the coast once the sea breeze gets going.





Wednesday and Thursday look cool and wet with highs stuck in the 40s.





Friday will see early rain taper off with milder air punching in as highs head for the 60s. A few isolated showers pop in the afternoon as well.





The weekend looks mostly dry, 55-60 with an isolated shower or two on Saturday afternoon.

