BOSTON (WHDH) - Dana-Farber Cancer Institute broke ground Monday on the Lavine Bekenstein Cancer Hospital.

Leaders from across the state came to the ceremony as construction began on the region’s only inpatient hospital dedicated exclusively to cancer care.

“Massachusetts is a global leader in cancer research and care because of institutions like Dana-Farber and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and the extraordinary doctors, researchers, and health care workers who are changing lives every day,” said Governor Maura Healey. “The Lavine Bekenstein Cancer Hospital represents the next chapter of that leadership—bringing cutting-edge research and world-class care together to deliver better treatments and better outcomes for patients and families. We’re proud that the future of cancer care is being built right here in Massachusetts.”

The facility will have 300 inpatient beds across 10 floors designed for the needs of those with cancer and their families.

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