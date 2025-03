BOSTON (WHDH) - The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute has secured approval to build a new hospital in Boston.

The state’s public health council approved the institute’s application Thursday night.

The facility will be constructed in the Longwood Medical Area and include 300 beds.

Dana-Farber intends to partner with Beth Israel for the new venture.

