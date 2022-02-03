WASHINGTON (WHDH) - A doctor from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston went down to Washington, D.C. to hear about President Joe Biden’s commitment to reducing the cancer death rate by 50 percent over the next 25 years.

Dr. Christopher Lathan was in attendance to learn about the president’s cancer “moonshot” initiative.

The issue is deeply personal for Biden who lost his eldest son, Beau, to brain cancer in 2015.

“We can end cancer as we know it,” Biden said. “I committed to this fight when I was vice president. It’s one of the reasons why, quite frankly, I ran for president. Let there be no doubt: Now that I am president, this is a presidential White House priority.”

As part of the moonshot, Biden will assemble a “cancer Cabinet” that includes 18 federal departments, agencies and offices, including leaders from the Departments of Health and Human Services, Veterans Affairs, Defense, Energy and Agriculture.

